Action adventure film ‘Tron: Ares’ to stream on Disney+ this January

The epic sci-fi action-adventure Tron: Ares is all set to stream on Disney+ starting January 7.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the newest chapter in the Tron saga invites fans to experience a striking new world and high-velocity spectacle right from home. The edge-of-your-seat action thrusts audiences into a high-stakes clash between artificial intelligence and humanity, powered by cutting-edge visual effects and an electrifying original score by Nine Inch Nails.

Tron: Ares will be the latest film available in Imax Enhanced on Disney+, featuring Imax’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio for all Disney+ subscribers, ensuring that the filmmakers’ creative intent is fully preserved for a more immersive viewing experience at home. Subscribers with certified TVs and AV receivers can also experience Imax Enhanced sound powered by DTS, featuring the full dynamic range of the original cinematic mix.

The official synopsis reads: Get ready for the electrifying action and adventure of Tron: Ares. When a highly sophisticated Program named Ares is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, it marks humankind’s first encounter with AI beings. (Warning: Some flashing-lights scenes in this film may affect photosensitive viewers.)

Expanding upon the original Tron and Tron: Legacy film series, Tron: Ares is “a fast-paced, thrilling movie that launches at full throttle and never slows down,” (Jonathan Sim, Coming Soon). Critics also recognise that “Rønning and cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth’s canvas pops with colour, contrast and motion, while Nine Inch Nails’ techno-forward score literally rattles your seat” (Joseph Morona, Cleveland.com).

Before stepping into the future, return to where the journey began. Tron and Tron: Legacy are now streaming on Disney+, inviting viewers to experience the evolution of the Grid and the legacy that drives directly into Tron: Ares.