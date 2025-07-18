‘Tron: Ares’ trailer reveals first contact between humanity and AI

Walt Disney Studios had unveiled the new language trailer for the film Tron: Ares, the third installment in the Tron franchise. The film is a follow-up to Disney’s 1982 seminal science fiction film, Tron and the 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy. Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with artificial intelligence (AI) beings.

The Tron franchise is a science fiction universe created by Steven Lisberger and Bonnie MacBird, and owned by The Walt Disney Company. Since its inception in 1982, Tron has explored the evolving relationship between humanity and digital technology, set against the backdrop of a virtual realm known as The Grid.

The new trailer debuts the new song by Grammy award winning band Nine Inch Nails, titled As Alive As You Need Me To Be. Tron: Ares is directed by Joachim Rønning and is produced by Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Lisberger along with Russell Allen serving as executive producer. The visual masterpiece in this film is crafted by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), known for their groundbreaking work on franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, and Jurassic Park.

The film stars Leto (Requiem for a Dream, Dallas Buyers Club), Greta Lee (Past Lives, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Evan Peters ((American Horror Story, Mare of Easttown), Hasan Minhaj (The Spy Who Dumped Me, No Hard Feelings), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, After Yang), Arturo Castro (Broad City, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk), Cameron Monaghan (Gotham, The Giver), with Gillian Anderson (The X-Files, The Crown), and Jeff Bridges (The Big Lebowski, Crazy Heart).



Tron: Ares is filmed for Imax and will be released on 10 October 2025.