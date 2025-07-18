SunDust’s ‘Wild West Supermarket Simulator’ hits Steam early access

SunDust, the indie label under German publisher Toplitz Productions, has locked in 7 August 2025 for the early access launch of Wild West Supermarket Simulator on PC via Steam. The store management simulator throws players into the boots of a shopkeeper in a near-abandoned ghost town, tasked with reviving not just a rundown store but the entire frontier settlement.

After a successful run during the last Steam next fest, where the demo garnered a positive review score of 88 per cent, the early access version is building on the foundation from the demo experience and the collected community feedback – but with adding fresh content.

Players start with bare shelves and eventually offer 70 products from dried goods and bread up to fresh produce and meat or tools as well as equipment. Cater to the ever-changing demands of your customers, react to events like a drought or changing economic environments impacting the wholesale prices as well as your income. Adjust prices on the go and walk the line between affordability and profit. Unlock more features and items as you level up your store. Decorate, upgrade, renovate and customise not only your store, but also your homestead overlooking the town.

As the store thrives, so does the town. More footfall means more life, with new customers and opportunities rolling in. Players can hire helpers to man the cash register, manage inventory or restock shelves. The store and homestead are fully customisable, with over 50 decoration items and multi-level expansion options. Minigames like tomahawk throwing and shooting contests unlock new licences and perks, adding a dash of Wild West flair to the business grind.

Some of the features include:

70 products

15 shelf types

Full-fledged economy system with changing prices, supply and demand

More than 50 decoration items

Dynamic events

Minigames

Multi-level store expansion

Fully customisable store

City growth (depending on your store’s success)

Hire helpers to support you with the cash register, storage or shelf stacking

Fully customisable homestead

Wild West Supermarket Simulator will be available in early access on Steam from 7 August 2025. Players can wishlist the game now via its official product page.