Apple TV+ drops trailer for the fourth season of ‘Stillwater’

Apple TV+ has unveiled the official trailer for the fourth season of its award-winning animated series Stillwater, with five new episodes set to premiere on Friday, 1 August 2025.

Based on Jon J Muth’s bestselling Scholastic Zen books, the series follows a wise panda Stillwater (voiced by Jamie Sie) who helps three siblings—Karl (voiced by Judah Mackey), Addy (voiced by Eva Ariel Binder) and Michael (voiced by Tucker Chandler), who encounter everyday challenges big and small which sometimes feel insurmountable. Through his example, stories and gentle humour, Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them an understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

The series is produced under Apple TV+’s changemakers initiative and features input from Chopra Global CEO and author Mallika Chopra (Buddha and the Rose, Just Be). Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment lead production, with Sidonie Dumas, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky, Jun Falkenstein and Rob Hoegee as executive producers.

All three seasons of Stillwater are currently streaming on Apple TV+, which continues to bulk up its kids and family slate. Recent additions include DreamWorks Animation’s music-driven Be@rbrick, Emily Brundige’s Goldie, Camp Snoopy, season two of Frog and Toad, Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, Barry L Levy’s Me, and Wonder Pets: In the City from Jennifer Oxley.