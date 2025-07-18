‘Sonic Prime’ goes global as WildBrain and Paramount supercharge Nickelodeon rollout

WildBrain and Paramount have doubled down on their partnership to bring the series Sonic Prime to more Nickelodeon fans around the world. In an expanded agreement, Paramount has extended its rights for 22 half-hour episodes of Sonic Prime and one hour-long special to include territories across APAC, EMEA and Latam (Latin America). These new territories add to those previously announced including the US, Australia, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK and Ireland.

Synopsis of the series: In Sonic Prime, the action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime.

Starting 21 July 2025, Nickelodeon will begin a daily rollout of the first 16 episodes in the new regions, with the rest dropping later. In APAC, Sonic will zip onto screens in New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, Southeast Asia and the Philippines. EMEA gets a full blast across Scandinavia, Spain, Portugal, France, Monaco, Israel, Turkey, Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltics, Russia, Benelux, Greece and Sub-Saharan Africa. Latam joins the race with Brazil, Mexico, Central America and South America.

WildBrain global sales and acquisition VP Katie Wilson said, “This expanded partnership with Paramount underscores the love that fans have for Sonic around the world. Sonic Prime delivers action-packed adventures to audiences, and we’re thrilled to bring the series to even more viewers across new territories on Nickelodeon.”

Sonic chief business and brand officer and Sega head of brands Ivo Gerscovich shared, “Sonic Prime has been delighting fans around the world since its debut. By bringing this engaging series to a global audience, we’ve created opportunities for both longtime fans and new viewers to immerse themselves in its dynamic storytelling and vibrant world.”

Co-produced by Sega and WildBrain, Sonic Prime was animated at WildBrain’s Vancouver studio, with both companies steering production, distribution and licensing. WildBrain serves as a global distributor.