Indian studios betting big on cross-media franchises

Entertainment is spilling across screens. A film trailer can send gamers back to an old title, and a new show can revive interest in a game. Fans chase stories wherever they appear, and studios are noticing: a strong franchise can pull audiences from unexpected places.

In this space, Indian studios, fast-moving and confident in their storytelling, are emerging as key players in the next wave of cross-media franchises.

When films, shows, and games share the same universe

Over the last few years, audiences have seen a steady rise in movies and shows built on famous game worlds. Minecraft and The Last of Us proved that stories born inside a controller can thrive on the big screen. In August 2025, Prime Video pushed the trend further by unveiling the first trailer for Fallout Season 2. Fans immediately pointed out how the show draws from the layered histories of the original games in the mood, the characters, and the choices that shaped earlier Fallout titles.

For studios, this fusion isn’t just a creative experiment. It draws players back into the game, keeps the universe alive between releases, and introduces new fans who discover the IP through streaming rather than gaming.

But the cycle runs both ways. Developers often turn to well-known stories because players already trust the world and its characters. Harry Potter spawned the Hogwarts Legacy wave, The Hobbit inspired another round of fantasy titles, and superhero universes feed game libraries every year. Familiar stories give studios a running start, and Indian companies have become one of the clearest examples of how that strategy works.

Inside India’s expanding game-making scene

India’s game development industry has climbed fast over the past decade, supported by a young player base, strong mobile adoption, and a growing pool of artists, writers, and engineers. Several local studios became recognisable names:

nCORE Games are known internationally for FAU-G, a title that leans heavily on narrative themes tied to Indian settings.

Nazara Technologies is one of the biggest gaming groups in the country, operating across sports, kids' titles, and casual experiences.

Zynga India is a provider of social and casual games with long-running global hits.

Alongside these companies sits a network of VFX and animation studios that worked on international films and shows. This overlap has pushed more Indian teams to think about cross-media franchises: stories that can appear as comics, shorts, games, or esports-ready titles rather than single, isolated releases.

For an industry often defined by mobile-first design, this shift adds storytelling depth. Developers sketch out characters with histories, build universes that can support side stories, and release game elements that tie into animation or short-form content. The result is a growing library of Indian IP that doesn’t feel limited to one medium.

Where mobile and casino studios find their niche

India’s gaming economy still rests firmly on mobile. It’s affordable, widely accessible, and easier to develop for than full console or PC production. That practicality shaped the local industry, especially in sectors like casual gaming and casino-style experiences, where the demand stays high, and production cycles are manageable.

Plenty of mobile studios have also created movie-based or franchise-inspired games because these titles deliver reliable traction. When a film launches, a companion mobile game can climb the charts quickly. When a franchise resurfaces through a new show, studios reintroduce themed slots, puzzle games, or arcade experiences built around iconic characters or scenes.

For casino developers, this cross-media approach is even more direct. A story-driven slot, or a themed card game, doesn’t require years of world-building. The theme does the heavy lifting. And because India has a well-established base of casino and real-money app creators, these studios often become early adopters of franchise licensing in the region.

In other words, full-scale narrative games introduce high reward but also high risk, while lighter mobile or casino titles offer predictable income and faster production cycles.

Why do these worlds keep colliding?

Players love good stories. They enjoy stepping back into worlds they already know through a long RPG, a quick mobile session, or a themed slot inspired by a favourite film. Franchises with emotional weight have a built-in community, which lowers the cost of discovery for developers and increases the odds that a new release will be noticed.

Indian studios understand this better than most. They see cross-media franchises as businesses with multiple revenue tracks:

deep, high-investment games for fans hungry for full immersion

simpler, franchise-themed casino or casual titles that deliver steady returns

The trade-off is similar to choosing whether to bet on eSports with Bitcoin on a sure winner with low reward or an underdog who might bring you a big win. Big games demand time, talent, and money, but can deliver huge wins. Light casino titles carry far less risk and keep revenue flowing with far fewer surprises.

Both pathways benefit from strong stories, and as long as fans want more ways to step into the worlds they love, Indian studios will keep betting on cross-media franchises, from the small screens in their pockets to the massive worlds built for global audiences.