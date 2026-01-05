Fourth edition of VES Handbook of Visual Effects with inputs from 95 experts is now available

The Visual Effects Society (VES) announced the upcoming fourth edition of its award-winning visual effects handbook.

The VES Handbook of Visual Effects, fourth edition includes contributions from 95 visual effects experts. It was published on 18 December 2025 from Routledge.

“This is our most comprehensive handbook yet, and provides an opportunity to learn the tricks of the trade from many of the preeminent industry leaders in the field,” shared VES executive director Nancy Ward. “The range of what’s covered everything from bidding to camera work to the latest advances in CG workflows, makes this an essential companion for anyone working to advance their craft in the world of visual effects and content creation.”

With the fourth edition, the VES Handbook of Visual Effects remains the definitive guide for industry professionals, packed with comprehensive new content that covers today’s essential techniques, best practices, and the latest technologies and workflow innovations. Updated to reflect the rapidly-evolving industry landscape, this edition includes new chapters by new writers that cover virtual production, AI, NeRFs and Gaussian Splatting, and more.

Additionally, this edition reflects updates from the original authors on areas such as previs, AR/VR filmmaking, colour management (including ACES), the digital intermediate process, cameras, matte painting, and beyond. With 95 expert authors in total, including Academy Award, Emmy Award, and VES Award-winning professionals, the fourth edition is a wealth of expertise and advice developed through their decades of real-world, hands-on experience.

The Fourth Edition explores cutting-edge topics including:

Virtual production overview and detailed best practices

Use of real-time game engines in virtual production, motion capture, previs, and animation

Use of AI in visual effects

Overview of techniques for NeRFs and 3D Gaussian splatting

Script and shot breakdowns

Compositing of live action elements and deep compositing

Immersive experiences utilising AR/VR technologies, hemispheres, and domes

The editors for the fourth edition include:

Jeffrey A. Okun is an award-winning visual effects supervisor, a VES Fellow, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the American Society of Cinematographers, and the Television Academy. He has served as the Visual Effects Society chair as well as in many other leadership positions, including chair of the Los Angeles Section.

Susan Zwerman has been a member of the VES since 1998 and is a highly respected visual effects Producer, a well-known seminar leader, and an author. She is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Producers Guild of America, the Directors Guild of America, and a member and Fellow of the VES.

Susan Thurmond O’Neal joined the VES in 1997 and has been deeply involved ever since. She has served on the global Board of Directors in multiple roles, including treasurer in 2016, second vice chair in 2022 and 2023, and first vice chair in 2024 and 2025. Over the years, she has chaired the legacy global education committee, currently leads the membership committee, and in 2019, was honoured with the VES Founders Award for meritorious service to the society.