Maxon brings industry-standard software Cinebench 2026

Maxon announced the highly anticipated release of Cinebench 2026, its latest iteration of the industry-standard benchmarking software, which has been a cornerstone in computer performance evaluation for two decades. Widely used by reviewers, hardware manufacturers, and everyday computer owners, Cinebench utilises the power of Redshift, Cinema 4D’s default rendering engine, to accurately assess and evaluate CPU and GPU performance using real-world 3D rendering workloads.

Cinebench 2026 takes advantage of the latest developments in hardware technology, adding compatibility with Nvidia’s new Blackwell GPUs (5000 series) and AMD 9000 series GPUs on Windows, as well as Nvidia Hopper and Blackwell data center GPUs. Additionally, Cinebench 2026 now supports Apple M4 and M5 powered systems.

To better utilise modern hardware, Cinebench 2026 has been updated to the latest Redshift Rendering engine, leveraging technological advancements in Redshift’s development. This also allows users to more accurately predict the performance they can expect in Cinema 4D 2026 based on the results of Cinebench. Thanks to a new test that evaluates the performance of SMT enabled CPU cores, users can directly assess the performance gains offered by SMT compared to single-threaded execution.

Cinebench 2026 supports a broad range of hardware configurations, including systems running Windows x86-64, Windows ARM64, and macOS.

It’s crucial to note that its scores cannot be compared to those of its predecessor, Cinebench 2024. With the incorporation of the latest Redshift technology and optimised performance, Cinebench 2026 offers a distinctly enhanced and accurate evaluation of modern hardware capabilities.

Cinebench 2026 is available free-of-charge from the official Maxon website. Creatives, gamers and technology enthusiasts are invited to explore this industry-leading benchmarking tool and experience firsthand the leap in performance evaluation that it offers.