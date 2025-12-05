Maxon’s December 2025 release expands creative power across its ecosystem 

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Maxon recently shared that their December release for Maxon One delivers long-awaited improvements across Cinema 4D, Redshift, ZBrush, and Red Giant. Whether the user is sculpting, rendering, or designing motion graphics, this release streamlines the critical workflows one relies on to realise their vision.
Cinema 4D and Redshift updates further supercharge motion graphics workflows.
Advanced distributions: This new Cinema 4D feature unlocks even more possibilities using MoGraph. Conjure up complex setups in a snap, then bring them to life with effectors and fields.
Liquid flow: Make waves in Cinema 4D with this new tool. An expansion of Cinema 4D’s unified simulation framework, liquid flow puts intuitive, GPU-accelerated controls in your hands so you can seamlessly weave fluid simulations into your motion graphics.
Redshift texture displacement: We know crafting motion graphics is all about the details. This new feature enables dynamic, detail-rich surfaces with real-time feedback- ideal for both abstract design and hyperreal visuals.
Redshift UV context: Control texture placement with greater ease and greater precision, whether you use traditional methods or UV-free Triplanar mapping.
Improved take system: Get the exact look you want with Cinema 4D’s improved take system, which streamlines the creation of graphic variations so you can easily iterate, compare, and render multiple looks.
Cineware for Unreal: Our latest update helps Cineware work even more smoothly with Unreal Engine. Transfer motion graphics projects quickly for interactive playback and enjoy improved support for lighting and re-imports.
Quality-of-life enhancements: Dozens of smaller tweaks in Cinema 4D will help you stay in the creative flow and deliver on tight timelines without compromise.
Workflow 2.0
Features like Red Giant’s new Maxon Studio plugin tab help you find what you need, when you need it. That means less time digging around for tools and more time honing your creative ideas.
Sculpting, characters, and games
ZBrush has an industry-leading reputation to uphold, so we added substantial improvements to the sculpting and character workflow. This release also reflects our commitment to listening to users’ feedback and delivering the features they ask for.
Retopology brush: ZBrush artists can use this new feature to optimise meshes for animation and real-time engines effortlessly.
ZBrush for iPad photogrammetry: Jumpstart sculpting sessions by turning real-world captures into editable 3D meshes- ideal for concept development and asset creation.
User profile folders: Neatly merge ZBrush into your studio workflow, including smoother pipeline setups across multiple artists or locations.
Cineware for Unreal: Enjoy improved transfer of rigged characters, assets, and materials from Cinema 4D, ensuring consistency from sculpt to engine.
Video editing and compositing
Video creators, meet the Maxon Studio Plugin tab, your one-stop shop for transforming ordinary visuals into cinematic storytelling. Maxon Studio lets you browse through Universe and Red Giant preset video effects and apply them directly from the plugin tab. That means less time hunting, and more time making the magic happen.
Product visualisation
From retail environments to consumer goods, this release expands our visualisation capabilities, so you can design dazzling visuals that catch the customer’s eye.
Redshift texture displacement: Add dramatic abstract and realistically detailed surfaces with near-instant feedback as you iterate.
Advanced distributions in Cinema 4D: This feature includes Stack and Cannonball distributions, making it easy to generate merchandising displays, end caps, and product stacks.
Improved take system: Quickly create multiple colourways and product variations so you can whiz through rendering and review cycles.
The December 2025 Maxon One release is available now to all subscribers. Download a free trial and explore Maxon’s family of tools today.