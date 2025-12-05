Animated comedy series ‘Hey A.J.!’ to hit Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ this January

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
New animated family comedy series Hey A.J.! is set to premiere with a marathon of the first seven episodes 13 January on Disney Jr. (7:00-10:15 a.m. EST/PST) and later that day on Disney Channel and Disney Jr. on demand. The episodes will then be available to stream on Disney+ on 14 January with additional episodes debuting later in the year.
The series stars Amari McCoy as A.J., Martellus Bennett as Marty, Jhené Aiko as Siggi, Juliet Donenfeld as Jessie, Innocent Ekakitie as Jazz and David Mitchell as Theo. The celebrity guest voice cast includes Meghan Trainor, Cristo Fernández, Bootsy Collins, Kate Miccuci, Maulik Pancholy, Calum Scott, Lena Waithe and retired NASA astronaut and engineer Leland Melvin, who will guest star as himself.
The series’ theme song will be released on 5 December through Walt Disney Records.
The synopsis of Hey A.J.! reads: Inspired by children’s book author and former Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett, the upcoming new series Hey A.J.! is a whimsical and music-filled family comedy about an imaginative young girl who, along with her stuffed bunny sidekick Theo, uses her big imagination to make ordinary life moments extraordinary.
From Disney Branded Television, the series is inspired by books created by Martellus Bennett and executive produced by Bennett, alongside Emmy Award winner Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh (Phineas and Ferb) and Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Michael Hodges (The Garfield Movie). The series Hey A.J.! is produced by Surfing Giant Studios in association with Disney Jr.