‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ crosses US $760 million worldwide

Avatar: Fire and Ash, released by 20th Century Studios, has achieved an estimated worldwide box office gross of US $760 million. The film marks a continuation of the Avatar franchise, drawing audiences back to Pandora and contributing significantly to the studio’s global earnings in 2025.

The film is directed, written, produced and edited by James Cameron. With its release, the three films in the Avatar franchise have together generated an estimated worldwide box office gross of US $5.6 billion to date.

In China, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned US $57.6 million, ranking as the second‑highest MPA opening of 2025, behind Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2.

20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell said, “I don’t know if you say the big screen exists for this movie or this movie exists for the big screen, but it is the reason to go to the movies.”

In the domestic market, Premium Formats accounted for 66 per cent of the opening weekend box office, while 3D screenings contributed 56 per cent. These figures reflect the significant role of specialised formats in the film’s initial performance.

Fans of Avatar can engage with the franchise beyond cinemas by visiting Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Walt Disney World Resort.

“I always think of the films as aspirational in the sense that, ‘I’d love to go there!’,” Cameron added.

Avatar: Fire and Ash was not the only Disney release drawing audiences at the box office over the weekend. Zootopia 2 continues its run, with worldwide takings now exceeding US $1.276 billion. The animated sequel has grossed US $283.1 million in the domestic market and US $993 million internationally.