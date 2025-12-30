The Walt Disney Company to mark America’s 250th anniversary in 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade

The Walt Disney Company announced its participation in the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena with its “Disney Celebrates America” entry, designed as a patriotic tribute to the nation’s 250th anniversary. This vibrant entry celebrates the country’s semiquincentennial in uniquely Disney ways, leaning into the dreams, stories, and optimism that have touched the lives of people across the country and around the world for the past century.

Leading the procession will be a Disneyland vehicle carrying Mickey Mouse and friends adorned with patriotic décor and red, white and blue flowers. They will be joined by more than 50 U.S. military veterans who now serve as Disney cast members and their families, symbolising the company’s deep appreciation for those who have served our country and now help create magic for millions. The selection of the flowers on the vehicle holds special meaning for those who serve our country in uniform.

Each of the vibrant flowers on the car hold significance for military veterans. They include the red poppies widely recognised as a symbol of remembrance for fallen military personnel dating back to World War I. Other flowers featured in Disney’s entry include rosemaries, blue irises, white lilies, chrysanthemums and red roses to express love, honour, and appreciation for veterans everywhere.

This milestone is an opportunity to honour Walt Disney’s enduring love of country and our century-long support for those who serve, a legacy that began with Walt and Roy O. Disney’s contributions during the First World War and continues today. As part of this celebration, Disney is proud to highlight U.S. military veterans working across the company as well as our expanded support for military families, including a $2.5 million donation to Blue Star Families.

“The Walt Disney Company is proud to participate in the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade as part of our ‘Disney Celebrates America’ initiative honouring our nation’s 250th anniversary,” said The Walt Disney Company chief executive officer Robert A. Iger. “Both Disney and the Tournament of Roses Parade have long celebrated the spirit of America and the people who make it extraordinary- including our service members, veterans, and their families. By featuring our own veteran cast members, we’re excited to kick off the year at this iconic event and share the Disney magic that connects generations.”

For more than a century, Disney’s storytelling has celebrated American ideals- honouring the nation’s past, present, and future. Disney invites families everywhere to commemorate America’s historic 250th anniversary through special events, new attractions like Soarin’ Across America, expanded support for military families and a multi-platform broadcast event on 4 July. On the fourth of July weekend, Disney parks in the United States will feature themed fireworks and events, and programming across ABC, National Geographic and ESPN will highlight American heroes, traditions and communities.

ABC will broadcast live coverage of the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California on 1 January, beginning at 11 a.m. ET. The two-hour broadcast will be hosted by ESPN SportsCenter anchors Kevin Negandhi and Hannah Storm, both returning to the event, along with longtime reporter John Naber.