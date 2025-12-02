‘Zootopia 2’ garners record-breaking global opening of $559.5 million 

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The world of Zootopia returned in spectacular fashion this weekend as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2 delivered a $559.5 million global opening, including $158 million domestically over five days and $401.5 million internationally.
This milestone cements the film as a global phenomenon and underscores Disney’s leadership in animated creativity and storytelling.
“The incredible response to Zootopia 2 reflects both its worldwide appeal and the remarkable work of our filmmakers and cast. It’s a proud moment for Disney Animation and all of us at Disney, not to mention a great way to start the holiday season,” said Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman.
Zootopia 2, which includes the voice talents of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, and a slew of celebrities in cameo roles, represents the fourth highest global opening of all time, the biggest global debut of 2025, and the largest global animated film opening ever at current rates and same suite of markets (The Walt Disney Company holds the top three and four of the top five).
“There’s something about animals that people can read themselves into. The real fun thing about Zootopia is that you can identify with an animal. That’s you, that’s your friend, that’s your teacher, that’s a guy you saw at the DMV. There’s something very universal about that,” explained Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer and writer-director of Zootopia 2 Jared Bush.
The film, which was also directed by Byron Howard, achieved the highest global opening for any animated title in Disney history, sixth highest opening of all-time in China, and set a new benchmark with the largest animated non-local debut ever in China. Additionally, it ranks as the second-biggest non-local film opening of all time in China, trailing only Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame in 2019.
Building on the success of the original film Zootopia which earned over $1 billion globally in 2016 and won the Oscar for best animated feature, Zootopia 2 surged to a global opening 239 per cent ahead of its predecessor. This performance underscores the enduring strength of the franchise and the universal popularity of its characters and world, which extends across multiple segments of Disney’s business, including experiences and consumer products.
Zootopia 2’s record-breaking debut now anchors the holiday theatrical season, setting the stage for an unforgettable finish to 2025. With Avatar: Fire & Ash from 20th Century Studios arriving on 19 December, Disney is positioned for a powerful one-two punch to close out the year.