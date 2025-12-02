Apple TV unveils ‘The First Snow of Fraggle Rock’ trailer ahead of 5 December debut 

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Apple TV debuted the trailer for the all-new holiday special The First Snow of Fraggle Rock set to premiere globally on 5 December. The special features a cameo appearance by musical artist and internet sensation Lele Pons that includes a duet of the classic, beloved Fraggle Rock song Our Melody with Gobo, along with two other holiday numbers.
The synopsis of The First Snow of Fraggle Rock reads: The Fraggles eagerly await the first snow of the season and all the traditions it brings, but when only a single snowflake arrives and Gobo can’t write the yearly holiday song everyone is expecting, the season is thrown off course. For the first time ever, Gobo journeys to the human world or, as the Fraggles refer to it: Outer Space to find some unexpected musical inspiration. And in another first, back at the Gorgs’ castle, Junior is overwhelmed by the arrival of a new baby Gorg joining the family. This holiday season, the Fraggles and Gorgs learn that beautiful moments aren’t always perfect but they can be as unique and memorable as snowflakes.
From the team behind the Emmy Award-winning series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, The Jim Henson Company’s The First Snow of Fraggle Rock is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson, Arnon Milchan and Yariv Milchan. The special has been co-executive produced by Dave Goelz and Karen Prell .
Harvey Mason Jr. serves as the executive music producer. The show is written by Fusfeld and Cuthbertson, produced by Chris Plourde, co-produced by Tim O’Brien and directed by Jon Rosenbaum.