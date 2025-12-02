Revenant XSpark is first Indian team to secure fourth rank at Brawl Stars World Finals 2025

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Revenant XSpark (RNTX) scripted history at the Brawl Stars World Finals 2025 as it became the first Indian team to finish among the top-four at the event.
RNTX lost 3-0 to Italian e-sports team HMBLE in the semi-final. Crazy Racoon emerged the champion after they defeated HMBLE 3-0 in the final.
The journey to the semi-final was not easy sailing for RNTX despite impressive performances in the group stage on 28 and 29 November. They secured a play-offs berth through a resilient comeback.
“A top four finish at the Brawl Stars World Finals shows the world what Indian esports can achieve when our best players compete on the global stage. Sergeant Clash has already established himself as one of the finest players in the world, backed by two elite Singaporean pros- x9Jay and Response,” said Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia. “With Revenant consistently reaching world championship stages across multiple esports titles, this result reinforces our position among the global elite and we intend to keep raising the bar for India on the international front.”
Revenant XSpark’s team featured Ashmit “Sergeant Clash” Raj Singh, Jayden “x9Jay” Wong, and Jerome “Response” Kuek.
“We’re incredibly proud of our top-four finish at the Brawl Stars World Finals 2025. While it wasn’t the result we were aiming for, the experience has made us even more determined to push further. We’re grateful for all the support throughout the season and will come back stronger,” said Ashmit.
RNTX were placed in group A that followed a four-team double-elimination format. They didn’t have a great start losing 0-3 to SK Gaming in the opening match. With elimination looming large, RNTX bounced back with a 3-1 win over Space Station Gaming in the elimination match.
In the intense decider, Revenant XSpark edged out Novo Esports with a close 3-2 victory. RNTX finished second in group A with a 2-1 match record and a 6-6 game score, securing their place in the playoffs. SK Gaming topped the group, while Novo and SSG were eliminated.
RNTX edged past Brazilian team Loud 3-2 in a nail biting quarterfinal with Ashmit, aka Sergeant Clash, emerging as the MVP, before setting up a semi-final clash with HMBLE at the Brawl Stars World Finals.