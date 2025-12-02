Xilam Animation launches new streaming app Toon Box; adds 1,000 plus content from its library

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
French animation group Xilam Animation launched a brand new, kids safe streaming app Toon Box, featuring over 1,000 pieces of content from across its legacy library and new series, alongside an exclusive range of videos, activities, storybooks and games.
Aimed at children aged three to 10 years old, the subscription-based and ad-free app is currently rolling out across 11 territories (the UK, the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, Mexico, Brazil, Australia). The app will initially be available on iOS before also launching on Android devices next year.
“The digital space has always been a cornerstone of Xilam’s strategy, and we’ve now established a very wide audience across multiple platforms and touchpoints. The launch of Toon Box is a significant milestone in our approach as we go direct to consumers for the first time – offering an ad-free, safe and engaging environment for fans to enjoy our extensive portfolio in one convenient and trusted place,” said Xilam CEO & founder Marc du Pontavice.
Across its brands, Xilam already benefits from a strong digital fan base with 125 million subscribers across YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and SnapChat globally.
Toon Box will cater to the whole family featuring some of the most iconic series from Xilam’s catalogue including Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko, Where’s Chicky?, Mr Magoo, The Daltons, Lupin’s Tales, Paprika, and more. Episodes will also be available to download and watch offline, and Xilam will update the app with new content each month.
To access the full Toon Box offering, new subscribers will benefit from a free first month and can choose between two offers: a monthly subscription with no commitment, or an annual subscription. The group has developed this project with tightly controlled investment.