At the crossroads of mobile tech and esports: In conversation with Realme VP Chase Xu

Chase Xu

In India, whether you are travelling in a packed bus or local train, waiting for your turn at a clinic, walking the corridors of a college or passing through a crowded alley, it’s common to see people immersed in mobile games–crushing candies, shooting bubbles, rolling dice and solving word puzzles. Mobile gaming has become an integral part of daily life, its dominance not going unnoticed in the country’s gaming industry.

A 2024 industry report by Niko Partners reflected this trend, predicting that mobile games will continue to account for the largest share of gaming revenue in India—77.9 per cent of the total—far ahead of PC (14.5 per cent) and console (7.7 per cent). This widespread adoption extends beyond casual gaming, as competitive titles gain traction among players.

This report also stated that 57 per cent of mobile gamers in India have played a battle royale title in the past three months of the survey. One such battle royale that quickly gained steam is BGMI (BattleGrounds Mobile India). With a rising smartphone penetration and expansion of esports tournaments, gaming engagement is expected to soar. Capitalising on this momentum, Krafton India unveiled two major BGMI tournaments for 2025 – BGMI India Series (BGIS) 2025 and BGMI Pro Series (BMPS). On the heels of this announcement, smartphone giant Realme was revealed to be the official smartphone sponsor for the two tournaments.

“We have always aspired to revolutionise the mobile gaming ecosystem in India by nurturing the immense talent pool and empowering the next generation of esports athletes,” said Realme vice president and CMO Chase Xu. Joining Realme in 2018, Xu took charge of the company’s global branding and marketing strategies.

On its latest partnership with Krafton India, he shared, “By combining Krafton’s expertise in world-class gaming with our high-performance smartphones, we’ve created a powerful synergy. Together, we hope to deliver an optimised and immersive experience for both casual and professional gamers.”

Realme’s GT 7 Pro model will be seen as the official smartphone for the upcoming BGIS, set to take place in April in the city of Kolkata. To promote GT 7 Pro as a gaming-friendly phone in India, Realme is enhancing the model’s presence through esports collaborations, influencer tie-ups, and gaming tournaments. “Additionally, while I can’t share too many details at this stage, we are exploring the possibility of introducing gaming features specifically designed to meet the needs of India’s growing esports community,” he revealed.

Realme GT 7 Pro models (Photo by: Realme)

Under Xu’s guidance, Realme has swiftly assembled teams across various regions, devised regional strategic plans, and successfully entered markets in 10 countries including India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Egypt. He has also led the team in setting up global service standards and systems, with online channels expanding worldwide.

To strengthen the brand’s presence in India and ensure that its gaming smartphones, including GT 7 Pro, are optimised for esports titles like BGMI, Realme is working closely with Krafton on hardware and software innovations. “This collaboration involves exclusive debugging and rigorous testing to fine-tune our devices for peak performance in competitive esports,” he elaborated. “We’ve also established a dedicated internal team comprising experts from R&D, marketing, and product development, who are working hand-in-hand with Krafton India to push the boundaries of mobile gaming technology. Their focus is on addressing key gaming needs such as reduced latency, optimised thermal performance, and seamless gameplay. These collective efforts are focused on delivering a high-performance gaming experience while driving future innovations in India’s esports ecosystem.”

In 2010, Chase had taken charge of Oppo advertising, integrated marketing and brand strategy initiatives. He is known to pioneer “entertainment marketing” in the Chinese mobile industry, achieving favourable market responses. “In the mobile industry, brands focus on connecting smartphones with the entertainment habits of consumers. This includes partnerships with gaming platforms, esports tournaments, music streaming services, and influencers to drive engagement,” he explained.

Now applying the same strategy to the Krafton-Realme partnership, he noted, “Collaborations with companies like Krafton India for gaming events or working with artists for exclusive content deliver entertainment directly to users’ devices. The goal is to provide a flawless experience where smartphones become the central hub for gaming, content consumption, and social interaction, making them indispensable for consumers.”

As Indian gamers continue to engage in gaming, esports will expand, attracting more viewers and brands to the esports ecosystem. The Krafton India-Realme collaboration is only the beginning of the growing synergy between gaming and mobile technology. And Xu rightly concluded, “By aligning smartphones with consumer entertainment habits, brands are transforming mobile devices into essential hubs for gaming, content, and social interaction.”