Paramount Pictures drops trailer for the new ‘Smurfs’ movie

The Smurfs are back! Paramount Animation has dropped the official trailer for the latest installment of the movie on YouTube. The video starts with singer and actress Rihanna introducing Smurfette, the character she will be voicing in Smurfs.

Synopsis of the movie: When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.

The movie is directed by Chris Miller and Matt London and produced by Rihanna, Ryan Harris, Tyran Smith and Jay Brown. Fans of the movie can listen to the new single Higher Love from Desi Trill which features DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania and Subhi.

The voice cast of the film includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña and Kurt Russell.

The film is set to release in theatres on 18 July 2025.