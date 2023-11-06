Anu Sikka

Viacom18 has elevated Anu Sikka to kids entertainment – business head. Sikka previously was the company’s kids TV network head – creative, content & research.

Sikka joined Network18 (then known as Nick India) in 2006 as director – programming. She has been instrumental in localising content on broadcast TV and in launching original animated shows on Nickelodeon, strongly emphasising on homegrown animated IPs for Indian children.

Before NW18, she was the creative director of Hungama TV. She was with Hungama since before the channel’s inception, and was responsible for setting up the overall animation strategy for the channel, acquisitions, scheduling and even research, while working closely with the marketing and sales departments to maximise output.

Preceding Hungama TV, Sikka was executive producer with Sab TV for over two years, in charge of the Delhi bureau. She set up the in-house production team and was responsible for starting a daily current affairs band on the channel.

Apart from Sikka, Viacom18 promoted Rohan Lavsi as business head – hindi movies cluster. Lavsi joined the company in 2011 as VP & head – business planning & strategy and India syndication, Hindi & English entertainment. He was promoted to Colors Cineplex & Colors Cineplex HD business head in 2018. Previously, Lavsi has worked in finance-related roles at Etisalat DB Telecom and Idea.

Nickelodeon India recently debuted its maiden co-production with Nickelodeon International – The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj – in India. The animated comedy airs every Saturday-Sunday at 1 pm on the channel.