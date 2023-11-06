Blind Esports crowned winner at Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Finale

Blind Esports emerged as the champions at the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) tournament which was held at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bangalore from 3 – 5 November 2023.

With four Winner-Winner Chicken Dinners (WWCD), Blind Esports amassed a total of 170 points to secure the first position.

Blind Esports’ 16-year-old player Rudra “Spower” Banswani commented, “Coming into this tournament, we knew we had what it took to win it all despite the high-calibre of teams playing in the Skyesports Championship 5.0. It’s great to see that our countless hours of dedication and hard work paid off and kudos to my entire team who put their all into lifting this trophy. It is awesome to see that our first LAN Esports trophy came at the prestigious Skyesports Championship and we are more motivated than ever to continue with this momentum going into future tournaments. I also want to thank our fans who have supported us through thick and thin. This trophy is dedicated to them.” Banswani was among the youngest players to attend the LAN finals of the tournament which was organised by Indian esports company Skyesports.

Revenant Esports, with 160 points, secured second place, while OR Esports clinched the third spot with 150 points. Team Soul, with 137 points, finished fourth followed by Gods Reign, with 133 points claimed the fifth position, rounding off the top five. Ritesh “Fierce” Nawandar was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy for his remarkable gameplay throughout the three-day finals.

N. A. Haris (left) being honoured by Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy

Alongside the thousands of gaming enthusiasts, the event was attended by Karnataka Legislative Assembly honourable member N. A. Haris, who voiced his support for the growth of Indian esports by saying, “Seeing so much crowd is really very impressive and I can see that so many people are interested. I think Bangalore should have better infrastructure for esports and we should make it a happening place. This is the step ahead and as the representative of people I am with you.”

Being India’s longest-running homegrown esports IP, this was the fifth year of the Skyesports Championship. The total prize pool for the tournament was a staggering Rs 2,12,00,000 split between three esports titles, one of which was BGMI.

The event, powered by AMD with Zebronics as its gaming partner, where over 12,000 people witnessed the finest BGMI squads in the country battle it out for a total prize pool of Rs 1.25 crore. Independent gaming and esports streaming platform Loco was the broadcast partner for the event who live-streamed the final exclusively in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Tecno POVA 5 Series was the smartphone partner.