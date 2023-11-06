L to R: Bakwas talk Gamer, Adarsh UC, Parth Chadha, Nauman Mulla, Telugu gaming FF, Helping Gamer

Indian gaming startup Stan organised a mega event Stan Creator Fest to celebrate India’s internet creators and success of gaming creators in India. The event took place at Enigma The Experience, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad with the presence of more than 500+ creators – predominantly gaming and esports creators.

Some popular and influential gaming and entertainment personalities who attended this year’s Creator Fest include – Telangana’s Lokesh Gamer, AS Gaming, Aditech, Telugu Gaming FF, Ishika Plays, Boss Official, Assasins Army, Black Flag Army, Rahul Gaming, Bakwas Talks and more. These creators have a collective follower base of over 300 million across various social media platforms.

The gaming industry in India has been growing tremendously in recent years, and is expected to be valued at $5 billion by 2025. On the other hand, as per a report by EY, India’s content industry is set to cross $30.6 billion in valuation by 2023, with a major chunk of digital content creation in our country today being dominated by gaming and esports creators. Offering the best of both worlds, Stan Creator Fest 2023 was aimed at uplifting and providing support and encouragement for India’s micro and budding creators. It fostered an environment conducive to networking, meet-and-greet, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing across the intersections of the gaming and content creation spaces. Additionally, Stan introduced Stan Creator partner program and plans to onboard 500 creators.

Stan co-founder & CEO Parth Chadha said, “Our platform has provided a nurturing space for these talented individuals, allowing their voices to be heard and their creativity to shine. The overwhelming participation and enthusiasm we witnessed at this festival was a reaffirmation of the impact we’ve had on their lives. Together, we are shaping a brighter future for the aspiring -creators, and we’re excited to continue this incredible journey.”

Stan co-founder and COO Nauman Mulla said, “In the dynamic world of content creation, partnerships and collaborations are the linchpins that shape a creator’s journey. We provide a platform where creators can not only connect with like-minded individuals but also monetise their unique talents effectively. Not only has the Stan Creator Fest 2023 been able to live upto this dedication, it has also served as a catalyst for the growth of these aspiring creators by bringing together influencers, brands, and creators, we’re creating an ecosystem where everyone benefits, fostering a thriving creator economy that opens new doors for innovation and success.”

Gaming creator who goes by the name Telugu Gaming FF said, “I’ve been on an incredible journey with Stan, from my YouTube channel having around 500k subscribers to now boasting a remarkable 2.2 million. Stan has been the rock-solid foundation that made this transformation possible. It was an incredible opportunity to learn from fellow creators, exchange insights, and gain a deeper understanding of the gaming content landscape. Stan has truly empowered us by fostering this sense of unity and collaboration, enabling us to navigate the ever-evolving world of gaming content creation with newfound wisdom and camaraderie.”

Stan has been engaging with creators since its inception, helping them grow and monetise. The company claims that over the past six months, it has enabled numerous creators associated with them in generating revenues of more than Rs 3 crores through its platform and various brand integrations. The company says that till date, it has successfully collaborated with and supported over 2000 creators pan-India. Furthermore, the company plans to organise similar mixer and networking events across various Indian cities in the months to come.