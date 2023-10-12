Kids broadcaster Nickelodeon India is set to debut its maiden co-production with Nickelodeon International – The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj – in India. Starting 15 October, the animated comedy will air every Saturday-Sunday at 1 pm on the channel.

The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj revolves around the escapades of two cousins, Sammy and Raj who possess a unique and mysterious time-altering app. With the extraordinary ability to pause, rewind and fast-forward time itself, Sammy and Raj embark on a series of amusing adventures as they attempt to tackle various issues. However, their well-intentioned efforts often end up causing a delightful blend of uproarious chaos and comedic situations. In each episode, Sammy and Raj encounter fresh and entertaining challenges, all while utilising their time-altering app to cleverly manoeuvre through the hurdles that come their way.

Speaking on the partnership with Nickelodeon International, Viacom18 kids TV network head – creative, content, and research Anu Sikka said, “The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj is a collaborative testament between Nickelodeon International and us to deliver diverse, inclusive top-quality content for our young audiences. Filled with humour, this story of time travel is a fresh and unparalleled addition to our slate. We are confident that this show will grow to become an instant favourite, reaffirming our commitment to kids and the category.”

Paramount’s Global Kids & Family Group VP of international production and development Chris Rose said, “The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj is the successful result of our partnership with Viacom18. Thanks to an extensive collaboration and strong teamwork, we managed to create a powerful story that explore differences between Eastern and Western sensibilities. The team in India was key to creating the storyline and defining the characters for a kids’ show which gives audiences a taste of Indian culture, while capturing universal storylines that appeal to all audiences.”

Supporting the launch of the animated series is a multi-screen marketing plan across the Nickelodeon franchise, with a strong push on social media and various other digital platforms, games, connected TV, and influencer collaborations. The plan includes an AR filter which will transport kids in time by altering their appearance.

Nickelodeon India’s content library includes IPs like Motu Patlu, Shiva, Rudra, Pinaki & Happy – The Bhoot Bandhus, Chikoo Aur Bunty, Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family and many more.