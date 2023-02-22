Adult Swim revealed that its newest animated comedy, Royal Crackers, will debut on 2 April. The series is produced by Titmouse.

Created by and starring Jason Ruiz, the half-hour series also stars Andrew Santino (Dave), Jessica St. Clair (Veep, American Housewife, The Deep Dive podcast) and David Gborie (Exploding Kittens, All Fantasy Everything podcast), Emmy winner Maile Flanagan (Jakers! The Adventures of Piggley Winks, Naruto, Not Dead Yet) and Fred Tatasciore (Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal).

Royal Crackers was once the king of snacks, but the empire is crumbling. When the family patriarch, tyrannical company founder Theodore Hornsby Sr. ends up in a ‘super coma,’ the rest of the Hornsbys will take their lack of talent and business acumen and try to make Royal Crackers the success it once was.

“Like most kids, when I was a young child, I had the stereotypical dream of making an animated television program about a mediocre cracker company and the family of desperate weirdos who run it. In this childhood dream, I wanted it to air on linear TV and then stream on an app the following day. Thank you to Adult Swim and HBO Max for making that little pipe dream come true,” said creator Ruiz.

Ruiz serves as executive producer along with Seth Cohen (The Last Man on Earth).

The first three episodes of Royal Crackers will debut on Adult Swim on 2 April with new episodes premiering weekly Sunday at 11:00 pm ET/PT. The series will also debut globally on HBO Max beginning 3 April.