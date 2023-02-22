Autodesk has introduced Moxion Rooms, a forensically secure review solution enabling creative teams in production and post-production to share live streams and review uploaded assets in a single cloud-based environment.

The solution was developed for the specifications and production needs of remote teams working on the Amazon Originals series The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, and is now being released commercially to boost collaboration and productivity for all studios.

The Modern Film Consortium producer and founder Ron Ames said, “Moxion Rooms accommodates collaborative review in a secure environment with video and voice chat, and elegantly hosts and stores everything anyone working on a production needs to access, from budgets to scripts and schedules. This was essential for a project like The Rings of Power with so many moving parts. Moxion Rooms quickly replaced what was taking us a combination of four different review solutions, and reliance on OBS, which is not ideal on a high-stakes production.”

Autodesk media and entertainment senior vice president Diana Colella said, “We acquired Moxion to accelerate our move to production in the cloud, and we’re excited to introduce Moxion Rooms to support next-generation creative needs. Teams can now collaborate on footage and assets virtually as it is captured and facilitate fully synced live review sessions via a browser. This ultimately enables faster content delivery and helps keep up with industry demand.”

The cloud-based Moxion platform supports secure digital dailies and camera-to-cloud (immediate) workflows. With Moxion Rooms people can collaborate and review camera footage on set and remotely with the efficiency and immediacy required to make creative decisions during principal photography in 4K high dynamic range (HDR) quality, with studio-grade security. Moxion Rooms includes powerful review tools, video and voice chat and industry-standard support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and SDR.

Accolades for Autodesk Moxion include an Engineering Excellence Award from the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA), a Workflow Systems Medal from the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), and a Lumiere Award from the Advanced Imaging Society. Moxion supports complex and challenging productions, including The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, The Midnight Sky, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and The Matrix Resurrections.