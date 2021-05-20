Adult Swim orders two original series ‘Royal Crackers’ and ‘Smiling Friends’

Adult Swim has announced two all-new original series from creators Jason Ruiz, Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel.

Royal Crackers is Jason Ruiz’s first project with the network and will introduce fans to the cracker dynasty Hornsby family in a new half-hour comedy series. Ruiz is well known for his work in Murder Police.

Royal Crackers is a half-hour animated series that follows two brothers: Stebe, a family man with a wife and child; and Theo Jr., a single, bass guitar player trying to relive his glory days. Together they live in their comatose father’s house waiting for him to die (he never does) so they can inherit his cracker company empire.

Seth Cohen serves as executive producer along with Ruiz. The series is produced by Titmouse and will premiere on Adult Swim in 2022.

Smiling Friends is a new animated take on self-help, where Cusack is once again teaming up with Adult Swim alongside Hadel. Cusack’s first show with Adult Swim was YOLO: Crystal Fantasy.

Smiling Friends is a quarter-hour animated series which shows Smiling Friends Inc. being always there to lend a helping hand to any city inhabitant who calls their hotline with their troubling situation. No matter how absurd, the folks at Smiling Friends will send representatives of cynical Charlie and star employee Pim to save the day.

The show is about to premiere on Adult Swim later this year.

The pilot for Smiling Friends originally aired during Adult Swim’s 2019 April Fool’s day stunt and received massive fan reaction. On Adult Swim digital platforms, the pilot has generated 1.3 million views and is one of the most watched episodes on AdultSwim.com since its release.