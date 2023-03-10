As the countdown for the 95th Academy Awards begins, the Academy shared a new video spotlighting a few nominations of animated short films and features. The video titled Drawn to the Moment shows the films’ protagonists receiving the award.

The talented film directors who have been nominated for the award, are seen drawing their animated characters receiving the Oscar, while at the same time sharing amazing observations and creative process around the characters.

The nominees featured in the video are:

Domee Shi (director and co-writer of Turning Red)

Joel Crawford (director of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)

Chris Williams (director and writer of The Sea Beast)

João Gonzalez (writer, director, animator and composer of Ice Merchants)

In the Animated Feature Film and International Feature Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees. This year, the Academy saw its highest ever voter participation in the organisation’s history, with members submitting ballots from 80 countries.

Best animated feature film of the year nominations include:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best animated short film includes:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor – Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon

The Oscars will be held on 12 March 2023 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.