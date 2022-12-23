The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 95th Academy Awards: documentary feature film, documentary short film, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live action short film, sound and visual effects. The shortlisted films are being voted by members of the respective branches.

Fifteen films will advance in the documentary feature film category for the 95th Academy Awards. One hundred forty-four films were eligible in the category. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Here is the list of documentary feature films that made to the shortlist:

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

Fifteen films will advance in the documentary short film category for the 95th Academy Awards. Ninety-eight films qualified in the category. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the international feature film category for the 95th Academy Awards. Films from 92 countries and regions were eligible in the category.

Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corsage

Belgium, Close

Cambodia, Return to Seoul

Denmark, Holy Spider

France, Saint Omer

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

India, Last Film Show

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Morocco, The Blue Caftan

Pakistan, Joyland

Poland, EO

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy

Fifteen films will advance in the animated short film category for the 95th Academy Awards. Eighty-one films qualified in the category. Members of the short films and feature animation branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

Fifteen films will advance in the live action short film category for the 95th Academy Awards. Two hundred films qualified in the category. Members of the short films and feature animation, directors, producers and writers branches vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

Ten films will advance in the makeup and hairstyling category for the 95th Academy Awards. All members of the Academy’s makeup artists and hairstylists branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on Sunday, 15 January, 2023. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

Fifteen scores will advance in the original score category for the 95th Academy Awards. One hundred forty-seven scores were eligible in the category. Members of the music branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don’t Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Fifteen songs will advance in the original song category for the 95th Academy Awards. Eighty-one songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Time from Amsterdam

Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from Avatar: The Way of Water

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Til You’re Home from A Man Called Otto

Naatu Naatu from RRR

My Mind & Me from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Good Afternoon from Spirited

Applause from Tell It like a Woman

Stand Up from Till

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Dust & Ash from The Voice of Dust and Ash

Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing

New Body Rhumba from White Noise

Ten films will advance in the sound category for the 95th Academy Awards. All eligible members of the sound branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. Academy members will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlisted films beginning Thursday, 12 January, 2023, in the San Francisco Bay area, followed by New York, London and Los Angeles. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Ten films remain in the running in the visual effects category for the 95th Academy Awards. The visual effects branch executive committee determined the shortlist. All members of the visual effects branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, 14 January, 2023. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick

Nominations voting begin on Thursday, 12 January, 2023, and conclude on Tuesday, 17 January, 2023. Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, 24 January, 2023. The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, 12 March, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.