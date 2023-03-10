Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment is hosting world premieres of two DC animated films at WonderCon 2023. The comics and popular arts convention is held this year in the Anaheim city of California from 24-26 March.

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham will be screened on Friday, 24 March at 6 pm in the Arena. So far, confirmed to participate on the post-screening panel is the cast Tati Gabrielle as Kai Li Cain, Christopher Gorham as Oliver Queen, David Dastmalchian as Grendon, producer/co-director Sam Liu, co-director Christopher Berkeley and screenwriter Jase Ricci.

League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One will premiere on Saturday, 25 March at 1:30 pm in North 200A. Fans can later catch the post-screening panel which will include Natalie Alyn Lind as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, and RWBY’s long-running cast – Lindsay Jones as Ruby, Kara Eberle as Weiss, Arryn Zech as Blake, and Barbara Dunkelman as Yang – alongside Jeannie Tirado as Green Lantern, and Tru Valentino as Cyborg. Also included on the panel are producer/director Kerry Shawcross and screenwriter Meghan Fitzmartin.

If you miss the original screenings, encore screenings of both the films will take place in the Arena on Sunday, 26 March. League x RWBY will screen at 12:15 pm, followed by Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham at 2 pm.

Apart from DC, WonderCon 2023 will see participation from independent comics companies like Aspen Comics, Storm King Productions, Z2, KRS Comics, and Funko Pop will be revealing its new collectibles. The guest list of creators, artists and stakeholders from the industry includes Phil Jimenez, Tom King, Joe Quinoes, Marv Wolfman, Alane Adams, Tom Cook, Steve Leialoha, Trina Robbins and Gene Luen Yang among others.