Arriving today, Fortnite’s chapter 4, season 2, which is titled ‘MEGA’, will introduce a Cyberpunk, neon-lit, Tokyo-inspired city to the island, as per the new trailer of the game.

There will be at least one significant guest character, presumably Eren Yeager from the Attack on Titan anime. Eren’s appearance was confirmed by Epic Games in a tweet.

Much more is hinted at in the trailer, including what seem to be motorcycles with a subtle Akira influence, rule-of-cool oni masks and demon armour sets, huge samurai holograms, a tonne of cyber swords, and some of the most fashionable lizard people to ever appear in a video game.

Before the start of the new season, no information is known about what is included in the Fortnite chapter 4 season 2 Battle Pass. The game’s Battle Stars unlocking system, which has been in place since Chapter 2 Season 7, and 100 tiers are definitely safe bets. As part of the Battle Pass, players can also anticipate unlocking a good amount of skins throughout the next season.

Fortnite chapter 4 season 2 is set to launch on Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on 10 March.