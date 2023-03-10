Rethinking Inc LLC CEO Danielle Lindner and acclaimed musician Benjamin Weinman are developing a new children’s 2D animated series, Jupiter Rocks!. The 52 x 11” musical comedy is set for delivery in Q2 of 2025.

Aimed at preschool kids aged four to seven, the story follows the life of guitar-playing seven-year-old Penelope Sing, whose life is uprooted when her mom becomes Earth’s planet ambassador to Jupiter. Penelope struggles to fit into a world full of ‘aliens’ and her new neighbourhood, but finds her groove after she joins the school rock band. Along with her friends both new and old – who visit her by the Jupiter speedy space shuttle – Penelope meets many challenges as she navigates living in a wacky new world, but uses humour, music and wit to rock and roll through it all.

Weinman said, “We created Jupiter Rocks (JR) to not only showcase diversity and inclusion but to show our children that it is often our differences that become strengths! Every episode promises an exciting adventure where our main character and her friends solve their problems with creative and musical solutions. Much like I did growing up in an educational system that often didn’t reward the more ‘Right Brain’ kids out there. Our goal is also to create programming that can be enjoyed and discussed by both children and their parents, creating an opportunity for connection that will last a lifetime.”

Lively and colourful, the series is full of funny characters and relatable stories which offer life lessons as they entertain, touching on key themes such as diversity, inclusivity, collaboration and friendship. With an original soundtrack of specially written songs from Weinman which kids will love to sing along to, the series cultivates appreciation for music and encourages kids to make music for themselves.

Joint creators and producers Lindner and Weinman are currently in discussion with multiple broadcasters and distributors, with the show generating much excitement for its original IP and memorable music.

Lindner said, “This feel-good show is sure to keep children and their parents entertained and we look forward to introducing Jupiter Rocks! to potential partners.”

Acclaimed children’s author, parenting expert and creator Danielle Lindner wrote and stars in Miss Danielle’s Preschoolbuds. This kids’ series adapted from Lindner’s book series of the same name, is available free on Amazon Prime. Incorporating song, live action and interactive lessons that challenge, engage and entertain, the show follows everyone’s favourite teacher, Miss Danielle, as she is joined by the Preschoolbuds who learn about the world around them and what being a kid in Niceville is all about.

Benjamin Weinman is an American musician, film composer and music manager, most notable for being the co-founder, lead guitarist and primary songwriter of the trailblazing mathcore band Dillinger Escape Plan. He combines intricate speed with depth of feeling on his guitar, garnering admiration from guitarists worldwide, and was named one of the ‘100 greatest guitarists of all time’ by Spin magazine. Weinman has performed with bands such as Nine Inch Nails, System of a Down and The Prodigy, and collaborated with rapper Wyclef Jean. Weinman also composed the scores for the films Alien Abduction, Red 48, The Survivalist and the upcoming film Banshee.