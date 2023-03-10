Apple TV+ released the trailer for Eva the Owlet, premiering globally on 31 March. The new animated kids and family series is based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series Owl Diaries by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott.

Since first being published, the book now has eight foreign language translations and 11 million copies in print. The animated series is produced by award-winning Scholastic Entertainment (Clifford the Big Red Dog) with production services and 4K animation by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated studio Brown Bag Films in Dublin and Bali (Octonauts).

Eva the Owlet stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her diary along the way.

The colourful trailer shows the little owlet sharing her amazing ideas. It takes the viewers on an adventure along with the tiny bird.

Eva the Owlet features original songs by critically acclaimed musician and singer-songwriter Fitz of the band Fitz and the Tantrums. Voice talents include Vivienne Rutherford (Eureka!) as the titular character Eva, Jessica DiCicco (The Loud House) as Eva’s mom, Dino Andrade (Loud House, We Baby Bears) as Eva’s dad, as well as Romy Fay (Best Foot Forward), Sascha Yurchak, Jon Olson (The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu), Evie Hsu (Team Mekbots), Sarah Vattano (The Uglies, Rise Up, Sing Out), Pressly James Crosby (General Hospital) and Kenna Ramsey (Rent).

The series is executive produced by Scholastic Entertainment’s Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning team including Iole Lucchese (Clifford the Big Red Dog), Caitlin Friedman (Stillwater) and Jef Kaminsky (Signs of Survival).