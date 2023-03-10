HyperX and Riot Games has announced a multi-year partnership extension for the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT). First established as a VCT founding partner in 2021, HyperX remains the official partner for gaming keyboard, mice, and mouse pads for one of the world’s fastest growing esports.

“HyperX is excited to continue our founding partner role with the Valorant gaming franchise in bringing better gaming experiences, together. Gaming is something we experience at home, with friends, and during special gaming events like Valorant tournaments, and HyperX is proud to be part of this enthusiastic community,” said HyperX.

As part of the partnership, Riot will continue to source HyperX award-winning gaming products for all VCT global events including:

The inaugural VCT LOCK//IN tournament, which just concluded with FNATIC taking the title and securing an extra slot for the VCT EMEA region at Champions 2023

VCT Masters, coming in June to Tokyo, Japan, home to one of the sport's most passionate and fastest growing communities

VCT Champions, the culminating event of the season where the first world champion of the new VCT will be crowned

Valorant Game Changers Championship, the pinnacle event for Riot's groundbreaking initiative celebrating the top women's pro teams around the world

2023 marks a new era for the tour as the sport debuts a new league model and competitive ecosystem consisting of three international leagues – VCT Americas, VCT EMEA, and VCT Pacific – that are home to 30 teams and 20+ Challenger leagues with hundreds of teams around the world.

Since its 2020 launch, Valorant has remained one of the fastest growing games in the world with the 2022 VCT Champions Grand Final attracting a record-setting 1.5 million peak viewers and an average minute audience of 1.25 million, +34 per cent growth over the previous year.