On 4 August, 2023, Yudiz Solutions, a blockchain, artificial intelligence, and gaming enterprise solutions technology company, will launch its initial public offering (IPO).

The business will sell 27,17,600 new equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 in a public offering. The pricing range band has been fixed at Rs. 162–165.

The issue opens on 4 August and will close on 8 August 2023. The IPO will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The company will raise Rs. 44.84 crore via the IPO. The book-running lead manager to the issue is Narnolia Financial Services Limited, advisor to the issue PLS Capital, Longview Research and Advisory and the registrar to the issue is Mas Services Limited.

Out of 27,17,600 shares, 1,36,800 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by the market maker, the remaining 25,80,800 will be referred to as the “net issue.” The issue and net issue will constitute 26.33 per cent and 25.01 per cent respectively of the post issue paid up equity share capital of the company.

The IPO will make Yudiz, the first company in the combined space of blockchain, AI and gaming to publicly enlist.

Akasa Air, MPL, Zydus, RR Kabel, IRM Energy and SportsBuzz are few of the known clients. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Yudiz is recognised as a global IT services company providing solutions in AI/ML, AR/VR, IoT, Blockchain, mobile app and web development across North America, Europe and Asia. The company is set to disrupt the market with their innovative solutions and products.