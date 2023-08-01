More than 13,000 members of the Indian gaming community attended the first-ever S8UL Gaming Fest, presented by Lenovo and Intel, a two-day event at Bangalore’s Manpho Convention Centre that celebrated the development of Indian gaming and esports.

There were about 30 S8UL gamers in attendance, and they enjoyed connecting with other gamers, participating in entertaining tournaments, cosplay and experienced cutting-edge gaming technology. The Esports Club (TEC) participated in co-hosting the event.

The gaming carnival, which was organised by S8UL Esports in partnership with the Esports Club, witnessed an unprecedented response from the gaming community as it also garnered over 50 million views on Instagram stories, 200 million overall impressions across all social media channels, and was trending at #2 and #4 on YouTube.

S8UL Esports is the brainchild of Indian esports industry veterans and distinguished gamers Naman Mathur (Mortal), Animesh Agarwal (8Bit Thug) and Lokesh Jain (Goldy). Following the success of the event, the organisation officially announced that the gaming fest will be back next year on an even bigger scale and will be hosted in Mumbai.

Commenting on the fest, S8UL co-founder and CEO Agarwal said, “The S8UL Gaming Fest was a unique celebration dedicated to our fans, providing them with a platform to connect with their beloved creators. The response we received in terms of interactions on social media as well as the turnout at the event was truly overwhelming. Engaging in exciting activities with the community that has been such a big part of our journey was heartwarming for each one of us. We extend our gratitude to all the attendees, especially to our partners and sponsors whose stellar support enabled our initiative to turn into a grand success. Looking ahead, we cannot wait to bring the second edition of this unforgettable experience for our fans on an even larger scale and are confident that it will exceed everyone’s expectations.”

The gaming fest enabled fans to immerse in the world of premium gaming experiences with VR and Racing Simulators and the opportunity to try their hands on the latest gaming devices from Lenovo and Intel that were on display at the fest. Adding to the excitement, Mortal and 8Bit Sid unveiled the latest Lenovo LOQ product too, at the event.

The Esports Club co-founder and COO Mansoor “Nabu” Ahmed said, “The two-day extravaganza has brought sheer delight to the gaming community, and we’re even more excited to continue making it even better alongside S8UL. Stay tuned for more epic gaming experiences!”

The gaming fest’s main attractions included the S8UL Creator Valorant Tournament, which witnessed intense battles between the organisation’s popular creators such as ScoutOP, SnaxGaming, PayalGaming, Regaltos, 8Bit Mamba, and KrutikaPlays and among others. At the event, fans were also finally able to get their hands on the S8UL Esports merchandise.

Going beyond the tournaments and merch, gaming aficionados had the opportunity to gain insights and tips from the distinguished creators of the industry who were part of the YouTube panel discussion. Fans gained valuable knowledge directly from their favourite content creators, about their journey in the digital space.

Additionally, the fest also hosted a Gaming Cosplay Competition on both days. Attendees showcased their remarkable costumes and accessories with the winner being rewarded with a Lenovo Gaming Laptop.

The S8UL Gaming Fest was organised with the support of Youtube India, MOGO, ACT Fibernet, Lenovo, Intel and the Esports Club.