Palash Srivastava, a native of Raisen, Madhya Pradesh won the Indian Micro Poker Series (IMPS) 2023 tournament and received a prize of Rs. 1 lakh. Srivastava stepped into the world of poker by drawing inspiration from the classic film James Bond: Casino Royale, displaying extraordinary skill and strategic intelligence.

Srivastava is a seasoned poker player who has sharpened his skills and expertise. An MBA (Masters in Business Administration) graduate, he was drawn to the intricate mathematics involved in the game and defines it as a game of calculated decisions, strategic thinking and patience. Poker has made him better at taking real life decisions, and has instilled valuable life lessons, resulting in better decision-making and a calmer mindset in various aspects of life.

Speaking about his victory and aspirations in poker, Srivastava stated, “Winning the IMPS tournament has been an exhilarating experience for me. Poker is a game of skill, precision, and patience, and it has undoubtedly contributed to my personal growth and maintain a calm attitude even in challenging situations. I hope people invest more time in reading and learning about the sport. I am certain that owing to the growing interest and constant information exchange, Poker will continue to thrive as a mind sport and gain further recognition in the future.”

Congratulating Srivastava on his winnings, Baazi Games CEO and co-founder Navkiran Singh said, “Palash’s inspiring journey establishes the inroads Poker has made beyond metro cities. As we celebrate his victory, I strongly believe that in the coming years, more and more players with unwavering determination and perseverance will achieve remarkable feats and establish flourishing careers in Poker. Such accomplishments further reinforce the significance of strategic thinking and decision-making, essential qualities that contribute to conquering the ultimate challenges in the world of poker.”

Srivastava’s success story has inspired many, including a close friend who has witnessed his progression first-hand. Through continuous learning, reading books, and immersing himself in the game, Srivastava’s journey stands as a testament to the rewards that poker can offer to those committed to mastering its intricacies.

Srivastava has appealed to the government to reconsider their stance on GST implementation for online gaming. He ardently believes that Poker is a game of skill and not chance. The implementation of 28 per cent GST will have an adverse effect on the growing community actively pursuing a career in online gaming.