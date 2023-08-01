Revenant Esports announced a partnership with Kreo, a consumer electronics company that targets gamers and artists. Kreo will now serve as Revenant Esports’ official peripherals partner.

Commenting on the association with Kreo, Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia, said, “As one of India’s fastest-growing esports organisations, the tie-up with Kreo, a company pioneering peripheral products, came as a natural partnership. With Kreo’s impressive product lineup serving both mobile and PC gamers, we are very excited to enter this mutually beneficial partnership.”

Revenant Esports’ esports rosters will now be powered by Kreo products. In return, the Kreo logo will receive a strategic placement on the Revenant Esports’ official jersey. Additionally, Revenant Esports and Kreo will be working together to bring unique activations for gaming and esports fans.

Commenting on joining Revenant Esports as the Peripherals Partner, Kreo CEO Ishan Sukul said, “Kreo was built on the premise of providing high quality, cutting-edge products to gamers and creators, assisting them in their journey to be the very best. Keeping this in mind, we are proud to join forces with Revenant in a dynamic partnership, where we blend the reach and skill that Revenant brings in, with our product arsenal. From the adrenaline-filled moments to the breath-taking victories, our shared commitment to excellence creates a bond that goes beyond the game which Rohit and I shared from Day 1. We’re proud to have our slew of products such as our gaming mouse range (Hawk, Falcon), gaming keyboards (Hive), microphones (Rec), gaming earwear and mobile gaming accessories in the hands of one of the fastest growing teams in India. Now onto some Pwnage.”