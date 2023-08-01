Art of iconic Warner Bros. franchises like Looney Tunes and Tom & Jerry made by visual artists will be featured on various products which will be available for sale.

As part of the yearlong celebration for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences (WBDGBFE) has launched its “Artist Series Collection,” bringing together a group of diverse visual storytellers from around the world to reinterpret Warner Bros. stories and characters and celebrate their fandom through their art. The WB franchises featured include The Wizard of Oz, Willy Wonka, The Great Gatsby, Shawshank Redemption, Batman, Wonder Woman, Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry and Scooby-Doo.

Inspired by their favourite Warner Bros. film and TV shows, the artists put their own twist on each piece to create something unique in their signature style. Products like posters, t-shirts, tote bags, water bottles and more, featuring the original artwork will be available on WB shop, DC shop and Amazon. Additional items coming later this year will be available from retailers around the world including BoxLunch, Naoko, WB UK Shop, Cicero, Factorie and more.

The ten participating artists who have created the work are:

Cocolvú is an artist from Mexico City known for his passion for painting, as well as intervention, manipulation and redesign of diverse surfaces, mediums and objects. From walls and paper to furniture, clothing, accessories and everything in between, his artistic flair knows no bounds. Cocolvú’s artwork is recognised by the great detail used across all its imagery, a burst of life and colour that is the essence of Mexican folklore – filling in every single space in the canvas.

Halim A. Flowers is a visual artist, spoken word performer, businessman and author of eleven published non-fiction works. In 1997, at the age of 16, Flowers was arrested and sentenced to two life sentences. His experiences aired on HBO in the Emmy award-winning documentary “Thug Life in DC.” In 2022, Flowers started his own fashion brand releasing exclusive limited collections of streetwear designs.

Jappy Agoncillo is a Filipino illustrator and muralist from Manila, Philippines, now based in Queens, New York. His body of work is an amalgamation of his upbringing filled with comics, cartoons, books and film, as well as his experiences with skateboarding and street culture. His work is defined by dynamic compositions and bold, vibrant colors — all aimed at inspiring his audiences, hoping to empower them to be as strong, brave, and tenacious as the subjects of his work.

Artist and illustrator Loveis Wise is inspired by playfulness and reimagining futures. Currently based in Los Angeles, Wise’s work is centered around liberation and queer/gender-expansive community. Their constant world-making of playful dreamscapes has allowed them to create a distinctly recognisable style and palette, offering the ability for narrative storytelling through digital and traditional art making.

Sierra Leonean visual artist and designer Ngadi Smart is based between London, UK and Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Her practice consists of illustration, photography and design. She also works a mix media artist, primarily in the form of collage art. In her illustration work, Smart is usually motivated by the representation of minorities, highlighting cultural identity and racial discrimination, as well as themes on feminism and gender roles.

Currently based in Brooklyn, New York, Brazilian visual artist Niege Borges creates work that is known to be colourful, vibrant and playful. She likes to portray people, nature and urban scenes and is very inspired by movement, fashion, queer community, and her life as an immigrant.

Pete Moulthrop aka “Bearded Tales Of Woe” is an illustrator and sculptor, currently based in an old nut factory in sunny Somerville, MA. Known for his combination of humour and the macabre, he uses images of monsters, people in masks, and costumes to convey simple narratives and delight viewers. Moulthrop finds inspiration in hiking mountains, retro films, sci-fi, toy art, most sweets, and noticing small fun details.

Inspired by the flora and fauna of his home state of Chihuahua in Mexico’s northern Sierra Madre mountains, artist Raul Urias weaves together the colours, shapes and faces of his country into compelling images for advertising, clothing and fine art. Based in Mexico City, this visual artist and illustrator packs a myriad of imagery from different arts and cultures into his modern, kaleidoscopic works. Urias’ work is inspired by pop culture, art history, and Mexican culture.

With a background in oil painting and graphic design, Shyama Golden worked as a designer for a decade before transitioning into figurative art. Her art features patterns, people and nature in both oil and digital mediums. Hyphenated-Americans are often centered as protagonists in her work. Golden is from Texas but has lived in New York, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, and is currently based in Los Angeles.

Multi-award-winning Japanese illustrator Yuko Shimizu is a master of detailed, hand-drawn art. Based in New York City, Shimizu creates work that combines her Japanese heritage with contemporary reference points. Shimizu is a two-time Hugo Award nominee and was recently awarded the Caldecott Honor, one of the highest awards for picture books.

In addition to the Artist Series Collection, more products and experiences commemorating Warner Bros.’ 100 years of storytelling include home goods, food, apparel and toys.