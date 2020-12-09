‘WoW: Shadowlands’ becomes fastest-selling PC game with more than 3.7 million units had sold globally

Starting 23November , World of Warcraft players around the globe began their journey into the unknown reaches of Azeroth’s afterlife in Shadowlands, the game’s highly anticipated eighth expansion. Today, Blizzard Entertainment announced that as of the first full day of Shadowlands’ launch, more than 3.7 million units had sold globally, making it the fastest-selling PC game of all time industry-wide.

The previously announced industry record-holder, Blizzard’s own Diablo III, sold through more than 3.5 million copies as of its first day of release. Today’s announcement confirms that Shadowlands has surpassed that milestone as well as any other reported sell-through achievement for the same time frame among all PC games historically.

In addition, World of Warcraft has continued to see strong engagement from the global community franchise-wide:

In the months leading up to the expansion’s release and the time since launch, the game reached and has sustained its highest number of players on monthly or longer-term subscriptions compared to the same period ahead of and following any WoW expansion in the past decade, in both the West and the East.

year to date than in the same period of any of the last 10 years. In addition, total player time in game this year to date has nearly doubled compared to the same period last year.

“It’s been a huge thrill to enter this whole-new dimension of the Warcraft universe together with millions of players around the world.It’s been equally rewarding to see players enjoying all of the new features and content in Shadowlands—whether they’re exploring new aspects of their characters with the Covenants or setting foot in WoW for the first time with the new-player experience in Exile’s Reach—and there’s much more to come,” said Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack.

The launch of Shadowlands is just the beginning of an adventure unlike anything ever before experienced in World of Warcraft, with much more in store for players in the weeks and months ahead. Starting today, Shadowlands Season one commences when the gates to the expansion’s first raid, Castle Nathria—the gothic stronghold of Revendreth—open in Normal and Heroic difficulties. Mythic Keystone dungeons will also become available, tempting Azeroth’s heroes with greater rewards for taking on increased challenges. This season’s dungeon affix, Prideful, turns heroes’ own sense of accomplishment against them in the form of ego-wrought manifestations. In addition, players will be able to put their skills to the ultimate test in Arenas and Battlegrounds as the expansion’s first Rated PvP season begins.