DreamWorks hybrid series ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ to debut on Netflix in January

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse is a new preschool series from celebrated creators and executive producers Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey. The live-action/CG animated hybrid series Gabby’s Dollhouse (8 x 22′) will be commencing on Netflix from 5 January.

The studio released the series trailer, introducing viewers to Gabby and her imaginative world. Gabby’s Dollhouse is a mixed-media preschool series with a surprise inside! Follow Gabby as she unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside her dollhouse.

The cast features Laila Lockhart Kraner as Gabby, Tucker Chandler as Pandy Paws, Tara Strong as Kitty Fairy and Mama Box, Donovan Patton as CatRat, Juliet Donenfeld as Cakey, Maggie Lowe as Baby Box, Secunda Wood as MerCat, Sainty Nelsen as Pillow Cat, Eduardo Franco as DJ Catnip, and Carla Tassara as Carlita.

The series emphasises a growth mindset, inspiring kids to turn their missteps and mistakes into something creative and beautiful. Through DIY crafting projects, baking recipes and brain games, every room of Gabby’s Dollhouse is filled with exciting activities and magical adventures to keep kids engaged and entertained.