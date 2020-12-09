Ben Schwartz and Ayo Edebiri to lend voice for an interactive special

Netflix has announced a new 2D-animated interactive comedy-adventure special, We Lost Our Human, created by Rikke Asbjoern and Chris Garbutt (creators of Pinky Malinky). Ben Schwartz and Big Mouth star Ayo Edebiri will voice the interactive special.

This is Netflix’s latest interactive special. The company did one for the drama Black Mirror and another for comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Schwartz, who also stars in Netflix’s Space Force, voices Pud, while Edebiri, who replaced Schwartz’s onscreen Parks and Rec sister Jenny Slate as the voice of Missy in Big Mouth, voices Ham. The cast also includes Adrienne C. Moore, Lauren Tom, Jon Glaser, Henry Rollins, Lucas Grabeel and Matty Cardarople.

“Creating a huge interactive project has been an exciting challenge and gave us a unique chance to approach Pud and Ham’s story outside of a traditional format,” said the creator duo. “We got to explore their many parallel and interwoven paths, which resulted in our story room becoming a complex web of post-it notes, push pins and string. Quite a dizzying sight for anyone witnessing one of our story pitches!”

Netflix director of original animation Curtis Lelash added: “We Lost Our Human combines the very best of animation, comedy and interactivity, expanding the possibilities of how stories are told today. We can’t wait for audiences of all ages to take this hilarious journey with Pud and Ham, because their fate rests in the audiences hands — literally.”