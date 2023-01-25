'World of Warcraft: Dragonflight' 10.0.5 content update now live!

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s first content update, 10.0.5, that was initially revealed in the 2023 roadmap, is now live! Check out the highlights below:

New in-game feature: Trading Post (Live on 1 February)

Traders have set up shop in both Stormwind and Orgrimmar where players can pick-up their monthly reward of 500 Trader’s Tender before tackling their monthly log to earn even more. Trader’s Tender can be exchanged for rotating items in the shop including mounts, pets, and cosmetic items.



New in-game events: The Storm’s Fury

Players can access the Primalist Future through a portal at the Temporal Conflux in Thaldraszuz, where they can battle against the bolstered might of the Primalists to earn Essence of the Storm, which can be exchanged for rewards including gear and a mount.



Expanded Transmogrification

Transmog enthusiasts can expand their wardrobe collections as Common (white) and Poor (grey) quality items are now eligible for transmog.



New User Interface (UI) & Accessibility Features

Edit Mode has new additions for players to explore including the ability to modify XP bars, bags, and the micro button bar. Additionally, motion sickness controls for dragonriding have been added to the accessibility options menu.



Class Balance Changes