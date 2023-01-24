Kids2, Hello Einstein Studios and Moonbug brings STEAM-focused adventure series ‘Ocean Explorers’

Kids2, a global company that designs holistic solutions to help early-stage parents and families, announced the launch of Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers, a new STEAM-focused ocean adventure edutainment series in conjunction with a comprehensive line of two dozen products for children, including toys and baby gear. Created in partnership with child development experts, Hello Einstein Studios and EDH Animation, each Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers five-minute episode reinforces early learning skills through repetition and interactivity as beloved Baby Einstein characters Cal, Neptune, Opus, Tinker and Dean discover undersea and seaside wonders together with young viewers.

“Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers is our biggest launch of content and product yet. From its expert-led creative direction to its unique format, the show reimagines how entertainment can engage, teach, and inspire young viewers. Plus, we bring the nautical theme to life with more than two dozen products that integrate the series’ songs, characters, and themes,” said Kids2 CEO and owner and Hello Einstein Studios founder Ryan Gunnigle.

Children and their parents co-view the engaging and educational episodes, which help introduce early STEAM concepts and support key developmental milestones through multi-sensorial engagement. During each adventure, children and their caregivers dive deep into the ocean ecosystem using inquiry skills like observation while interacting with Cal and friends above and below the sea.

Hello Einstein Studios, a media entertainment company that creates trusted, best-in-class children’s educational entertainment, has partnered with Moonbug, the award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids’ titles including CoComelon and Blippi, on distribution and new series development to bring a host of Baby Einstein shows including Ocean Explorers, Sandbox, and Baby Einstein Classics to new audiences looking for preschool STEAM-based edutainment.

“We are big fans of Baby Einstein and Kids2. Moonbug is incredibly excited about the opportunity to work on this new series together, provoking children’s natural curiosity. Each episode was created to spark curiosity while supporting key development milestones,” said Kids2 Global Insights and Analytics SVP and Ph.D. Rochelle Wainer.

“The series also offers practical contextual learning through the combination of animation and real-world imagery of the ocean’s plants and animals,” said Moonbug Entertainment Brand Partnerships vice president Dan’l Hewitt.

Ocean Explorers is now streaming. A new episode will drop each week through March on the Baby Einstein YouTube channel. The series will soon be available on other streaming platforms and there are plans to localise and distribute in French, Spanish, German, and Japanese in Spring 2023.

The fun of learning about the wonders of the ocean doesn’t stop with Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers episodes. Hello Einstein Studios and Moonbug have partnered to create 20 original music videos to help deepen the experience and feature even more ocean learning to come later this year.

Parents and children can explore the wonders of the shoreline at home through an assortment of Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers products. Sing, dance, and play with these favourite finds available in the first quarter: