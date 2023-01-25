36 regions including India will compete in 2023 'Overwatch' World Cup

In 2023, the fifth Overwatch World Cup competition will crown the first World Cup champion since 2019. This time the tournament will also, include Asia-Pacific representatives India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand!
World Cup Trials and Online Qualifier Competing Countries and Regions
The programme will consist of three conferences, each with two separate groups of six countries and regions. These countries and regions have been selected based on Overwatch 2 player population data. In February, competition committee applications begin. Additionally, each participating country and region will host World Cup Trials over three weekends in February (10February to 12 February, 17February to 19 february, and 24February to 26February). Competition committees will be responsible for organising additional team tryouts in March and finalising a team of seven players in April.
In June, teams will compete within their groups to earn one of 16 spots at the LAN finals, scheduled to be held in the fall of 2023. Given the current dynamics in China, and that a team from China has always performed very well, including two second place finishes in the last two Overwatch World Cups, a Team from China will receive a direct invitation to the Group Stage. There will be no World Cup Trials in China, and the Team will not compete in the Online Qualifiers. The tryouts process in China will differ from that of other countries/regions. We will share more information with players in the China region regarding that process directly.
Here is a breakdown of the 36 teams and six groups for the online qualifiers:
Asia-Pacific Conference (APAC):
|
APAC A
|
APAC B
|
Chinese Taipei
|
Australia
|
Hong Kong
|
India
|
Indonesia
|
Malaysia
|
Japan
|
New Zealand
|
Philippines
|
Singapore
|
South Korea
|
Thailand
Americas Conference (AMER):
|
AMER A
|
AMER B
|
Canada
|
Argentina
|
Costa Rica
|
Brazil
|
Guatemala
|
Chile
|
Mexico
|
Colombia
|
Puerto Rico
|
Ecuador
|
United States
|
Peru
Europe and Middle East Conference (EMEC):
|
EMEC A
|
EMEC B
|
Belgium
|
Germany
|
France
|
Norway
|
Great Britain
|
Poland
|
Italy
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Netherlands
|
Sweden
|
Spain
|
Turkey
With a team from China securing one of the 16 spots advancing to groups, this is the distribution of remaining 15 spots that teams will compete for in the online qualifiers.
|
AMER A
|
EMEC A
|
APAC A
|
AMER B
|
EMEC B
|
APAC B
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
2
Competition Committees
Each team will be represented by a competition committee that consists of the following three roles:
- General Manager: responsible for team operations and communications with Blizzard
- Coach: responsible for leading tryouts, player selection, and all competitive aspects of the team
- Social Lead: responsible for the team’s social media, content, and engagement initiatives
Think you got what it takes to lead your homeland’s competition committee? Here’s how you can get involved:
STEP 1
- Create a video that describes who you are, why you want to be a competition committee member, and what unique advantages you can bring to the space
STEP 2
- Fill out a web form (name, email, Discord, Battle.net, etc.)
- Written statements for Step 1 will be accepted here in-lieu of a video
STEP 3
- If selected, Blizzard will reach out via email or Discord with next steps
Aspiring committee members can complete the online application. The submission window will close 30January 2023. The selection process will be finalised from 1February to10February, with Blizzard selecting the committee members for each country and region. To be an eligible Committee Candidate or prospective player for the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, you must be over the age of 18 by 1October, 2023.
FAQ
- What is the format of the World Cup Trials?
-
- Double-elimination, randomly seeded bracket. The winner of each World Cup Trials will earn a guaranteed spot in their country or region’s team March tryouts.
- Who is allowed to apply for a competition committee position?
- Any person with an active Battle.net account in good standing is eligible to apply for a committee position for their country or region of residence.
- Where are the rules of the tournament?
- World Cup Trials rules will be available in the sign-up portals for each respective tournament.
- The competition rules for the online qualifiers, group stage, and LAN finals will be delivered directly to the final committees and players for their acknowledgement.
- Onsite expectations, prizing details, match format, and other information will be communicated directly to these teams.
- What documents do I need to be eligible to participate as part of a representing team?
- Participants must provide proof of a valid passport, and in the event your passport doesn’t match the country or region you’re trying to represent, you will also need to provide to Blizzard proof of a government-issued identification from the country or region you’re trying to represent.
- Participants must use a Battle.net account in your name in good standing, with residence registered to the country or region you’re trying to represent.
- Eligibility to apply and represent will depend on the country of residency and game account standing, so make sure your Blizzard account is up-to-date and in good standing.