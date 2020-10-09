‘Valorant’ welcomes New Agent Syke

Riot recently shared the trailer for Valorant’s new agent, Skye.

According to the trailer, Skye’s abilities allow her to heal allies and hunt enemies. Riot will share more details about these abilities soon. Data miner MrJack025 has uncovered information about Skye’s animal-themed abilities. Skye’s Regrowth ability allows her to heal allies in her range. The Trailblazer launches Tasmanian tiger that can be controlled by Skye.

Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person shooter developed and published by Riot Games, for Microsoft Windows. First teased under the codename Project A in October 2019, the game began a closed beta period with limited access on April 7, 2020 followed by official release on June 2, 2020.

The predator jumps on enemies and deals damage. The Guiding Light ability fires a hawk that targets a specific enemy and serves as a flashbang. Skye’s ultimate ability, Seekers, fires three seekers that track down three closest enemies.

In addition to Skye, Valorant Act 3 will introduce a new map called Icebox.

The new Australian agent will be available on 27 October with patch 1.11