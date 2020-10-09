VOGO launches ‘Super striker’ game for its app users

VOGO, announces the launch of VOGO super striker for IPL lovers on its app. The in-app gamification will allow VOGO app users to play a daily IPL Trivia which allows them to win iPhones, credits, rewards and other gifts.

As per the rules of the league, a VOGO app user can play one game every day in which they have to answer three IPL related questions per quiz. For every right answer, the playing user will get two runs. After making a cumulative score and achieving a milestone of 10, 20,30…180 runs, the playing user can unlock the rewarded scratch card to win the prizes. The bumper milestones at 50, 100 and 150 runs will honour the players with a bigger reward. Capturing the information in a video, VOGO is also running a teaser on its social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Talking about the launch, VOGO co-founder and COO Padmanabhan Balakrishnan said, “IPL is not just a game. It’s an emotion that every Indian feels from within and is celebrated like a festival in a country like ours. With VOGO Super Striker, we intend to bring that essence to our daily experience, which shall engage our riders and help them win bumper prizes.”

The company recently got Amol Parashar and Abish Mathew, two entertainers on board for its digital ad films.