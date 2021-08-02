Anime has long been a staple for animation fans in Japan and has since spread across the planet thanks to the giant streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Netflix and Amazon Prime building impressive libraries of content. There are now millions of anime lovers worldwide and that has led to the distribution of shows on the popular streaming networks. Anime tends to follow a variety of themes and there are usually individual aspects to specific shows, some of which have focused on gambling. Below you will find the top 3 gambling anime of the 2000’s.

A different type of show

We start with Gyakkyou Burai Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor and this series follows Kaji Itou, a beer drinking, petty criminal. The stories were originally released as Manga back in 1996 and have been reproduced several times, including the television series and a film trilogy, which underlines the popularity of the character. Kaji Itou helps out a former co-worked by signing for a loan but when the repayments are not made, he must find a way to pay off the debt himself. That leads Kaji Itou to an illegal gambling cruise and if he is successful, not only will he be in a position to pay off the loan but also pocket a 20,000,000 yen profit. If he loses, the punishment is two years of hard labour, so there is plenty on the line and that is what makes this one of the greatest gambling anime’s of the 2000’s.

The biggest show in the genre

Moving on and we could not discuss the top three gambling anime of the 2000’s without mentioning Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler. You get the idea from the name of the show and this anime has been available to watch via Netflix. Originally released in 2017, Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler, follows the story of Yumeko Jabami who attends Hyakkaou Private Academy. There doesn’t appear to be anything odd about that on the face of it but the academy is a high school where the success of the students is based on their ability to gamble. The students have to play against each other, using real money and the losers end up broke while the winners go on to become important members of society. However, Yumeko Jabami is not one to conform and she intends to bring down the school’s hierarchy using her own skills. There are many people at the school who do not want her to succeed, and you can find out what happens by watching the series.

For fans of sports betting, look no further than One Outs, an anime series that was adapted from Manga by Shinobu Kaitani. Toua Toguchi is a professional baseball player but also loves to gamble, specialising in One Out. Having been recruited by the Lycaons, a struggling baseball team, Toua Toguchi makes a side bet with the coach that that he can turn the fortunes of the team around. The bet is based on his own performance and Toua Toguchi will receive 5,000,000 yen from the manager, every time he gets a player out but must pay the manager 50,000,000 yen for every run he concedes. One Outs is an intriguing story, with plenty of twists and turns and that is why it makes our top 3 gambling anime of the 2000’s.