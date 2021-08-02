The Esports Club concludes season 1 of South Asia’s largest ‘Valorant’ event, TEC Gauntlet

The Esports Club concludes season one of the LG Ultragear TEC Gauntlet powered by WD Black and AMD Ryzen, competitive Valorant league in South Asia with a prize pool of Rs 52 Lakhs.

Over 250 teams took part in the inaugural season of the LG Ultragear TEC Gauntlet that finally came down to the top 16. After an action packed two months of the very best Valorant action in the region it all came down to Global Esports and Velocity Gaming in the grand finals. Team Velocity Gaming emerged victorious after a hard fought match worthy of the finals to be crowned as the first ever TEC Gauntlet Champions and undisputed best team in South Asia.

Velocity Gaming

– Anuj ‘Amaterasu’ Sharma

– Tejas ‘rite2ace’ Sawant

– Vibhor ‘Vibhor’ Vaid

– Sagnik ‘Hellf’ Roy

– Agneya ‘Marzil’ Koushik

– Mohit ‘mw1’ Wakle

Player Ganesh ‘SkRossi’ Gangadhar from Team Global Esports was the WD Black MVP for season 1 of the LG Ultragear TEC Gauntlet powered by WD Black and AMD Ryzen.

Player Mohit ‘mw1’ Wakle from Team Velocity Gaming was the WD Black Rookie Of The Season for Season 1 of the LG Ultragear TEC Gauntlet powered by WD BLack and AMD Ryzen.

Over 15 thousand viewers tuned in to watch the grand finals of season 1 of the TEC Gauntlet, helping the event reach 5.5 Million views for the inaugural season.

This Unique format of the LG Ultragear TEC Gauntlet powered by WD Black and AMD Ryzen is spread over 4 Seasons. Each season is further split into a regular season followed by a playoff featuring the top teams who will compete for the Championship. The TEC Gauntlet is the only event in the region that is aimed at creating opportunities for players at all levels of competition while helping nurture the competitive ecosystem for Valorant in South Asia.

Speaking about completion of Season 1, The Esports Club co-founder Ishaan Arya said, “The LG Ultragear TEC Gauntlet Season 1 was a phenomenal success. The enthusiasm from the fans, the commitment and top performances from teams and of course the invaluable support from our partners made it into the biggest esports spectacle in the region. We’re already looking forward to kick starting season 2 next week with exciting new partnerships that will bring immense value to the teams and players!”

Speaking on their partnership,Western Digital director marketing, India, Jaganathan Chelliah, said, “We at Western Digital, are deeply focused and connected with the gaming community. Our innovative WD BLACK portfolio is built ground up for gamers and offers them lightning-fast speed. We are thrilled with the success of the TEC Gauntlet and how it has created an ideal platform for aspiring esports athletes in India.”

Mansoor ‘Nabu’ Ahmed’, Director of Esports, The Esports Club, speaking on the need for proper competitive opportunities, “At The Esports Club we always put players first. We set out to create an esports IP that would sit at the very top of the regional pyramid and drive real value to everyone involved; the TEC Gauntlet has done just that. Season 1 was a great success and our season 2 qualifiers have had another 250 teams competing for just 4 slots in season 2; it shows just how important the TEC Gauntlet is as a platform for Valorant players in the region.”