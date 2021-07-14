Crunchyroll releases fresh list of international summer dub anime series

Crunchyroll announced a slate of dubbed anime series that are heading to the platform this summer including Battle Game in 5 Seconds, and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X alongside the continuation of Tokyo Revengers and To Your Eternity among others.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives

New U.S. and international dubbed anime series include:

Battle Game in 5 Seconds: It follows a group of individuals who must use quick wit and power as they battle every five seconds after meeting. This series will be dubbed in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

My Next Life as a Villainess All Routes Lead to Doom! X: It follows Catarina Claes’ comedic adventures in love and will be dubbed in English.

The second season of I’m Standing on a Million Lives starts as Yusuke Yotsuya and the other humans begin their battle against the Orc Army. The series will be dubbed in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Continuing dubbed anime include:

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-Kun!: New episodes of season two will continue to be available in English. In season two, (demon) school is back in session as Iruma and his devilish classmates continue their lessons in the dark arts!

Tokyo Revengers will continue to air new dubbed episodes in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. In the show, one young man time-leaps back to his middle school days where he vows to protect his friends against dangerous delinquents!

To Your Eternity will continue to air new dubbed episodes in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. The series follows Fushi’s journey to understand humanity and the world.

For the International anime community, Crunchyroll will also be offering the following dubbed series: