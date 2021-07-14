Ever wondered how a teenage girl will look if she bursts into a giant red panda? Find the answer Disney Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’

Pixar Animation Studios dropped a new trailer of their upcoming animated feature film Turning Red, which is all set to hit theatres on 11 March 2022.

Turning Red is Pixar’s 25th feature film written and directed by Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for her 2018 short film Bao. She has contributed to multiple films, including Inside Out, Incredibles 2, and Toy Story 4.

Here’s official synopsis

Mei Lee is a confident thirteen-year-old torn between staying with her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And, as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which, for a teenager, is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

Sandra Oh plays Ming, the mum in question, who is seen in the teaser spying on her daughter at school and causing Mei Lee’s transformation into a big red panda. Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee.

The trailer shows the visuals of Toronto with a huge panda leaping from one building to another with some fantastic Pixar shots and beautiful visuals.

The film is creating a lot of expectation among the audience; the body transformation is a similar experience which fans witnessed in Pixar’s previous film Luca. Over here, when Mei gets fueled with anger and uncomfortability, she suddenly explodes into a huge red panda that is anything but calm.

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red will be released in cinemas in 2022.