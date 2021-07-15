‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten’ crosses 40 million views

Since premiering on 23 April on Kartoon Channel, Genius Brands’ Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring and executive produced by Arnold Schwarzenegger, continues to build its viewership reaching a new milestone of over 40 million views.

Celebrating the latest Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten milestone, Schwarzenegger stated: “Over 40 million views in just a few short months is an incredible achievement, and I am so honored by this reception. I want to thank the entire team for the fantastic work. I know Stan Lee himself would be so proud. We have 15 more episodes left in our first season, so this is just the beginning! Be sure to tune in, only on Kartoon Channel, that’s Kartoon Channel! with a ‘K!”

Viewership for Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten since the premiere of the action-adventure comedy series has surpassed expectations with 11 episodes of season one currently available and 15 more episodes set to debut this year. The show is also credited with bringing a greater than 900 per cent increase in unique users to the Kartoon Channel ecosystem. Furthermore, it is the most watched show on Kartoon Channel and last week, episodes of Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten represented all 10 of the ‘top 10 most watched’ episodes on the streaming platform.

Kartoon Channel executive chairman Margaret Loesch as well as former Marvel Entertainment former President and Fox Kids founding president and CEO said, “Smart comedy is good business and this is one of the smartest comedies I’ve seen in a very long time.”

Global Franchise Management at Genius Brands EVP and general manager Kerry Phelan said, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten is a rising star in the TV world and with great content, comes great commercial success.”

Genius Brands will continue rolling out new episodes each week with episode 12 dropping this Friday. Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten is geared towards kids and families and focuses on the adventures of six unique kids who are learning to master their super skills, along with their ABCs. Fun for the whole family, the series opens up the superhero genre for a whole new demographic and draws kids in with action and comedy, while parents can appreciate the quality of content synonymous with Stan Lee.

Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten features Schwarzenegger and is voice-directed by John Landis, one of the most successful movie directors of all time. Steven Banks, former head writer for SpongeBob SquarePants, is serving as head writer for the series. The series is produced by Genius Brands and Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment in association with Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions. Gill Champion, CEO of Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment; Andy Heyward, chairman & CEO of Genius Brands; Schwarzenegger; and Paul Wachter of Main Street Advisors serve as executive producers.